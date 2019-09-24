Khama’s anti-Sodomy stance

Former President, Ian Khama is dead set against sodomy.

According to David Tregilges, a Director at Bana Ba Metsi, a boy’s only rehabilitation school where Khama is patron, this is why Khama never allowed free condoms to be distributed in Botswana prisons.

“Former President Khama stands against acts of sodomy as evidenced by his refusal to give condoms to prisoners during his tenure as President,” stressed Tregilges.

The Director was responding to a recent article in The Voice (Friday 6 September: Khama school faces sodomy accusations) concerning the case of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by an older student at the school last year.

“Our patron, his Excellency former President, Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama, is a strict disciplinarian who sets high standards for the Board of Trustees, management, staff, and students to follow.

“He stands against all forms of abuse against women and children,” said Tregilges, adding, “He believes in the rule of law and has full confidence that justice shall be served.”

Tregilges rubbished reports that government had attempted a cover-up and only acted after pressure from the community.

“We appreciate that the wheels of justice may sometimes be very slow in turning, but will always catch up with offenders,” he insisted.

Last May, a rape allegation involving two boys at shower time was reported by school management to Seronga police.

The children involved were removed from school, with the 10-year-old moved by social services following a court order.

“It is school policy that any acts of sex by students on school premises are classified under serious misconduct, which results in immediate expulsion. All the students have signed up to this code of conduct.

“The school works closely with the police who have been invited several times to the school to talk about consequences of criminal actions, which also include acts of sodomy,” explained Tregilges.

Nevertheless, he admitted that although there is tight monitoring of the pupils, “It must be highlighted that students are placed at the school for rehabilitation from a number of behavioral problems and so the work at the school can be challenging and demanding.”

The Police have since confirmed being aware of the case, which is currently awaiting the decision of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, in terms of the next move.