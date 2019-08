Having broken onto the music scene in 2014 as a dancer for anAmagidos group, Kenzie Kid has dropped another Afro Pop single called‘Nkulunkulu’.

The enticinglytitled track, which was produced by Spryt International, features ATI and Dizo.

His first project was a track called ‘Apology’ which featured Brian Chase.

Big Weekend makes noapologies for the Kid’s latest song, however, it is all fire!