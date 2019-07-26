Kenya Airways to resume direct flights between Nairobi and Gaborone

Kenya Airways is expected to resume direct flights between Gaborone and the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, shortly.

The airline suspended the route back in November 2016 as part of its network restructuring.

However, returning from a three-day state visit to Kenya this week, President Mokgweetsi Masisi informed local media that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to resume the route.

“A number of MoUs were signed by government of Botswana and government of Kenya. One was on ICT, one on bilateral air service agreement which will allow for the resumption of direct flights between Gaborone and Nairobi operated by Kenya Airways, and Air Botswana,” revealed Masisi, adding that Air Botswana would also look at ways to complement the initiative.

The development represents a further boost to Botswana’s airways following the recent announcement that Qatar Airways will be launching direct flights to Gaborone from October.

The Middle East airline will operate three return flights a week flights to Gaborone on Airbus A350-900. The aircraft fits 36 in business class and 247 in economy.