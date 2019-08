New kid on the block, KarimHasishWanga will headline the North West’s finest ‘six to six’ night, to be held at Okavango Junior School in Gumare next Friday.

Karim, who is working on his first KwasaKwasa album, will perform together with Saera and Dancers Amour, Malembe and DJ Lenyoloi.

Gate pass is P30 and doors open at 1800.