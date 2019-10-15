A month after a jealous boyfriend killed a woman in Kumakwane; Molepolole police have not yet interviewed key witness in the matter.

Prosecutor Sub Inspector Libumbo Lebala revealed this when the accused person, Nchidzi Scotch appeared in Molepolole Magistrate court on Thursday.

According to Lebala, one of the witnesses is the child of the victim, Ookeditse Matata (39) who was present when his mother was allegedly stabbed multiple times.

Also present on that fateful night were Matata’s landlord pensioners who have earlier on granted an interview to The Voice.

“Your worship we are yet to interview the key witness who has been transferred to Gantsi and we have not found perfect time to go and interview him. We are also waiting for a Forensic Report,” said Lebala who went on to request that Scotch be further remanded in custody pending the release of the report as well as to give the police more time to do further investigations.

The court appearance was brief since the presiding magistrate was on sick leave and another magistrate, Ike Raphael, handled the matter.

However, when the 42 –year- old Scotch was given an opportunity to say something he said he will wait to speak before the substantive Magistrate in two weeks’ time.

Scotch allegedly killed Matata who also hails from Gulubane village in the North East District after she had dumped him and moved out to rent a house in Gabane.

She was buried to rest two weeks ago in Gulubane.