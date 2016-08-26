Junior miss Botswana on the cards

Queen Koolobe popularly known as Madam Queen from Madam Queen Modeling Agency will this year host Junior Miss Botswana.

Madam Queen has partnered with Rumbi Chakamba of Super Model agency to host the event on September 25.

She said the pageant is aimed at raising money for children at ChildLine so that they too can have something to smile about during Christmas.

“In the Junior Miss Botswana we encourage beauty with a purpose, we want these kids to grow up with the spirit of selflessness and giving. We want them to appreciate their parents and know that even those who don’t have parents still deserve the same love.”

The event which will be held at Phakalane Golf Estate will start at 2pm.

Adults will be expected to pay P250 while children will only pay P100.