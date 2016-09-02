Jumbo express opens

Francistown’s Blue Jacket Street was a hive of activity last Thursday as Jumbo Express retail outlet officially opened its doors for business.

Amid the jubilation, enthusiastic customers thronged the newly opened store for products that were selling at give-away prices.

Speaking to Voice Money Jumbo Express Branch Manager, Joseph Tlhagwane, said they found it fit to open the shop in town to meet customers half way as the other branch is distantly located in the industrial area.

He said the shop was convenient for individual customers as they mostly sell to retailers in bulk at the industrial outlet.

“We are selling our products at the cheapest price and our opening special is still on until the 10th of September. This country is faced with a challenge of unemployment so the opening of this new shop has helped to create jobs for the Francistown people. We are very grateful for our customers’ loyal support for the past 17 years and the support has helped us to open another shop. Very soon we will be opening a liquor outlet in the shop and it will create more employment. The response is very positive and a lot of people are buying from us,” said Tlhagwane

He said they have realized youth are venturing into catering and salon business so Jumbo will be the right shop to get quality equipment for their businesses at a reasonable price.

Tlhagwane said the shop is open from 8am to 7pm weekdays and on Saturdays it opens from 8am to 3pm.