The joy and pain of casual sex

Following recent incidents of casual sex that tragically ended with the death of either of the parties, The Voice reporter ONNEILE SETLALEKGOSI took to the streets of Gaborone to get a cross-section of opinions on the subject.

31-year-old Thabo Ramatlapeng from Tlokweng believes casual sex is fun and good for health and that it only requires extra safety.

“It is something that should be done quickly and if played well there is nothing wrong”.

For 47-year-old Mmoniemang Ntoko from Ntlhantlhe village, casual sex is an evil practice that lowers interest among true partners.

She says it always leads to negative consequences especially if practiced by married people.

Cynthia Makgantlai, 32, from Mapoka village says casual sex is good as there is no emotional attachment between the partners.

“It helps in relieving stress sometimes. I do not have a problem with it and it can be fun especially if you do it in a car,” she said.

36-year-old Boipuso Nthibane from Bokaa believes casual sex is an abomination of culture that should be shunned by society.

He says more often than not, people who practice it are not selective of their partners ages and background.

“It is so disheartening because grown men use young girls, who are young enough to be their own children”.

According to 40-year-old Vivian Masisi, casual sex accounts for the high divorce rates in the country.

She believes sex is special and is supposed to be a sanctified bond between two people who truly love each other.

Masisi says casual sex spreads sexually transmitted diseases as people do it in a hurry and often forget about protection.

Ogopoleng Merakeng, 30, from Rakhuna says he believes in the sanctity of sex and believes it is not suppose to be casual.

He says society should frown upon married people who engage in such acts as they set a bad example for the youth.

“These days married men compete with young boys for girls and the competition is so tough because they lure the girls with money,” he said.