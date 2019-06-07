Jojo in the mood for dancing

Popular local singer, Jojo, has set August as the release date for her latest single, ‘Lelelelele’.

The 30-year-old ‘Moiyabana’ hit-maker has promised fans an upbeat, high-tempo track designed to get listeners busting their moves on the dance-floor.

“I want Batswana and all my international fans to have fun. When this song plays it means dance and nothing else. I have diverted to Mpaxanga genre as it is trending,” revealed the Mmadinare native born Rejoice Gaonakala.

Despite the change in genre, Jojo has not turned her back on her traditional roots, passionately telling Voice Entertainment, “I will go back to it.”

Recorded at Mswallow Investments studio in Francistown’s Block 8 location, ‘Lelelelele’ features the sweet sound of Peter Mannsa on guitar.

“I wrote the lyrics myself. The song is complete, waiting to be dished out to Batswana in August,” continued the artist, explaining she decided to delay the release to coincide with the start of summer.

“The reason why I kept it for August is I am looking at the season. It is winter and my song is for grooving and who likes to groove in winter? It is a song for all: kids, adults, middle aged, it does not impose any insults and it can be played everywhere,” said Jojo, who named legendary singer Stiga Sola as her inspiration.

The bubbly singer already has three albums to her name – ‘Moiyabana’, ‘Mpatiseng’ and ‘Borra-Story’ – and has high hopes for the future.

“I already covered most of Africa so I want to see myself performing in Europe and other cold countries,” she said, advising upcoming artists to be patient, humble and take their art seriously if they want to succeed in the music industry.