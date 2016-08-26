Job summit to tackle unemployment

The Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) in conjunction with One Source Consulting will host the 2nd Annual Botswana Job Summit on the 10th and 11th of October at Gaborone International Convention Centre.

Under the theme “Maximizing job creation through effective policy and strategy implementation” the summit will aim to address a myriad of problems pertinent to Botswana’s lack of economic diversification and job creation.

The summit will provide stakeholders from various sectors with the opportunity to assemble and mobilize their ideas in order to foster a consultative process that will provide input for current policies that are germane to job creation, job expansion, job quality and job retention.

The initiative comes at a time when job creation can no longer be the mandate of only government departments.

Consequently, all interested parties, organizations and individuals are encouraged to join other stakeholders in making proposals detailing how they wish to be a part of the Job Summit.

Unemployment in Botswana continues to rise, especially in the youth demographic who upon graduation are faced with the stark reality of a lack of jobs.

In fact at the previous summit, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi noted this problem that has still not abated up to now.

“Botswana has an unemployment rate of 19.8%, affecting mostly the youth. Only around 3000 jobs per year are generated by the formal private sector, which is just one job for every 6 new entrants to the labour force each year.”

That statement paints a damning picture for both the private sector and the government who continue to sponsor tertiary education only for graduates to be offered prolonged internships that more often than not do not lead to full time employment.

In fact, much commentary can be attributed to the exploitative nature of the government internship program that sees private sector firms acquire skilled labour at no cost to themselves.

Attendees of the summit can also expect to be updated on last year’s progress in relation to the recommendations and resolutions put forward at the inaugural job summit.

At that conference a multitude of esteemed speakers including; representatives of the stock exchange, CEDA, BOPEU and other international organizations, offered their thoughts on job creation.

This year seeks to be more of the same except with the addition of other international organizations, most notably the World Bank.