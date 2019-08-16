Jive with Thebe and Co

The latest edition of the Mascom Live Sessions – set for August 30 at Botswanacraft – will take place under the tagline ‘Jive’.

The popular series, which normally attracts a decent crowd, will feature ‘Bula Boot’ sensation Thebe, Ungawa kum, Lenyora with Groovers Prayer as the main act.

The South African star features in hits such as ‘Monate Mpolaye’ by Cassper Nyovest and ‘Ngwana Daddy’ by DJ Sumbody.

DJ Robin will be on the decks and tickets are selling at P240 or P200 if you pay with a My Zaka Visa card.