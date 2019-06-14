Jazz x change presents Cedric Xtravaganza

Jazz X Change, this June 30th, 2019 will be featuring Cedric Ncube, a refined local artist.

Cedric is a unique entertainer, singer, song writer, multi-instrumentalist and has performed on the summer of ‘69 and ’79 and many more musicals and concerts in the SADC region.

Cedric will be presenting a smashing “FUNK” show on the anthology of the mighty Commodores. He promises a full up tempo funk music backed by Jazz X Change house band “The Big Pill”.

Commodores is an American funk/soul band, which was at its peak in the late 1970s through the mid-1980s ( they were signed within Motown in November 1972 after having first caught the public eye opening for the Jackson 5 while on tour).

The members are Lionel Richie, Thomas McClary, Walter Orange, Milan Willians, Ronald La Pread, Thomas McClary Walter Orange.

They produced hit songs like Brick house, Easy, Three times a lady, I feel sanctified, Too hot to trot, Girl I like what you’re doing, and the well-known Night shift, to mention a few.

The venue, Cresta Lodge, will be themed to the Disco and funk times of the late 70’s: disco lights mirror balls.

They will set up a full buffet dinner and an open bar.

You do not have to; but if you can theme up, get your bell bottoms, platform shoes, miniskirts, maxi’s and afro hair, glitter and come and GET DOWN.

Tickets P300.00 with meals and P 200.00 standard and are available at Jazz X Change, Cresta Lodge and contact Jazz X Change for deliveries: 76 103 222, 74 61 00 63 3117420.

By experiencing what we have to offer we hope that in the future Jazz X Change will partner with you to promote cross cultural experience and appreciation between Botswana and other countries.