Jazz Filled Sundays

Weekends in the Ghetto are set for an exciting revamp with the introduction of live Jazz at the Francistown Tennis Club every Sunday.

Music will be provided by in-house band Infinite Melody – a talented local youth group who are fast making a name for themselves in the industry.

The weekly event will also feature guest artists.

Speaking to Grooving, the show’s organiser, 33-year-old RefilweChongwe, said she came up with the concept after noticing a gap in the second city’s entertainment scene.

“Our Jazz Sundays are perfect for anyone looking for a chilled out vibe, good music and a decent venue. It’s the ideal way to see out the weekend,” stressedChongwe, who was keen to add there will be an open bar.

Entrance is P20 with the fun starting from 5pm till late.