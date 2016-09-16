It’s not over yet

State to appeal on behalf of double amputee

If Keitumetse Khunou thought he was a free man after being acquitted for shooting 26-year- old Gift Ncube four times resulting in him losing both arms, then he must think again.

The Zimbabwean national and the state are now working to seek recourse from the Court of Appeal for justice to prevail

This week Francistown High Court Judge Zibani Makhwade set October 7 as the day he will listen to the state arguments that he erred when he acquitted and discharged Khunou of attempted murder.

In a brief court appearance, Judge Makhwade indictated to Khunou’s attorney and state prosecutor that he is keen to urgently deal with the matter before the end of the year.

Ncube, who was shot in October 2013 is keen to have his former employer and the man responsible for shattering his dream, brought to book and pay for his gruesome act.

“Without my arms there is nothing I can do for myself. Arms are the means of making a livelihood. I want him to compensate me for the rest of my life. I am now a destitute and relying on charity and hands outs from the sympathetic public,” said Ncube outside court.

“I don’t understand why the Judge said there is no proof that I was shot four times and injured. Due to the shooting I lost both my arms. I still have two other bullets in my chest which doctors said I will have to live with”, said Ncube.

The now disabled farm worker appealed to the public to assist him with artificial limbs so he can at least do some bit of work to earn a living and support his 18 –months- old daughter.

Ncube, a regular hired hand for Khunou, met his horrific ordeal in October 2013 at Diphateng lands near Radisele village.

After a dispute over payment for clearing a four hectare field an argument ensued between him and his former employer who then pulled a gun and shot him.

In his judgement Justice said, “I cannot find as a fact that the accused fired four shots at the complainant. I also find it reasonably possibly true that the shots were fired with the intent to scare rather than to kill the complainant.”