It's June time for 1st Friday comedy

The June edition of 1st Friday Comedy – an event held on the first Friday of every month – takes place tonight (7 June) at its traditional venue, Masa Square Hotel.

The latest installment will feature South African funnyman TT Phasha, Mdura from Eswatini, Maatla Ephraim Basha, Augustus with director of proceedings by local comedian and social commentator Mdala ka Tje of ‘Ditori tse di serious fame’.

Ticketing for the event is billed at P200 for double entry and P150 for single person.

The night of laughter is scheduled to commence at 7:30pm.