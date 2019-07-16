It's all systems go in Kokotsha

Horse racing fanatics are heading out to Kgalagadi over this long weekend for the annual Kokotsha Community Horse Race at the Resting Place Grounds in the village.

Located between Khakhea and Werda, Kokotsha village which is home to a little over 2500 inhabitants has become one of the best producers of the finest race horses.

The event’s Marketing Manager Otukile Moruakgomo told Voice Sports in an interview that the Monday 15th July event has attracted some of the top horses from the villages of Charles Hill, Motokwe, Takatokwane, Ncojane and Gantsi.

“We are ready. Horse racing fans will be treated to amazing races, with some of the best breeds from the region,” said Moruakgomo whose two horses Cobra and Top Cop will also be competing.

A fierce battle is expected in the 2400 Thoroughbred grand race which was won by Comeback II last year.

Sadly the famous horse died in action at the Maun Mascom Derby in April this year.

Comeback II’s pictures after he collapsed attracted a lot of attention from horse lovers who sent their messages of comfort to the distraught owner.

The absence of the talented horse has left the championship wide open, and a chance for the three time Mascom Derby winner Antarctic Call, and the pride of Motokwe TT Jet.

The current Mascom Derby Champion Double Trouble is also expected to put on a show to prove that the win in April was no fluke.

“There’ll definitely be an interesting duel in the grand race, and it’d be interesting to see who’ll eventually walk away with the crown,” Moruakgomo said.

Other horses to look out for include the winner of the 2019 Motokwe June Cup

King Brave, Sirdon and Chase Me.

Activities starts at 10am with a performance by Charma Gal followed by the 800m Tswana race.

Other categories are 1000m and 1400 Tswana, 1000m, 1400m,1600m and 2400 Thoroughbred.

More entertainment will be provided by Dikakapa around lunch time before the 2400m Thoroughbred grand race.

Entry prices are P50 for adults and P20 for kids.