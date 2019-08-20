Isaac Kgosi ‘fugitive’ ruling to be decided next week

Broadhurst Magistrate court will on August 27 decide whether or not to uphold a warrant of arrest issued against former Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS), Isaac Kgosi.



The matter was this morning heard before Magistrate Tshepo Thedi who issued the warrant against Kgosi on July 14th after he left the country for Malaysia.

When applying for the reversal of the the arrest warrant today, Kgosi’s lawyers argued that the former DISS boss left Botswana on 28th May for a medical check up in Malaysia.

They maintained that Kgosi left Botswana without knowing that he would be bedridden upon arrival in Malaysia.

“His bail conditions did not limit him to travel anywhere he wanted. Even if he wanted to travel to the moon. So he left this country for a medical check up only to find when he arrived that the doctors adviced him to take his illness seriously,” argued attorney Thabiso Tafila.

Through his lawyers, Kgosi has since submitted copies of his passport to prove that he is indeed in Malaysia; showing dates in which he entered the Asian country.

For their part, state lawyers still maintained that Kgosi breached bail conditions by not submitting himself to the police back in the month of June.

The state submitted before court that the Malaysian Government has since told them that Kgosi was Indeed in Malaysia and that whether he underwent a medical operation is irrelevant.

‘He submitted himself to the Police on 24th May, and left a few days after. He should have I informed the police then that he would travel for medical reasons. He (Kgosi) only chose to Inform the state that he will not be able to submit to the police after he apparently arrived in Malaysia. The bottom line is he has breached the bail condition. Whether or not he was operated is neither here nor there,” ‘said state prosecutor Thato Dibeela.