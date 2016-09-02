Is this a real job?

I have been searching for a job overseas and recently got an email offer from Duke Energy.

They offer me $8,500 per month and other benefits but they want me to pay a visa fee.

It seems to good to be true, gut feeling, and I will gladly appreciate it if you could help me.

I’m sorry but this is certainly an advance fee scam.There are several clues.

Although Duke Energy is a genuine company based in North Carolina, USA, this is not who you’ve been dealing with.

The various email addresses they been using to contact you aren’t what you would expect (@msn.com, @usatraveldocs.com).

Someone who really worked for Duke Energy would have emailed you from @duke-energy.com.

The quality of language used is often also a good clue.

Do you really think a genuine, professional American company would say “We are satisfied working with you and also keen to the interesting answers given to the interview questions that were sent to you for this employment”?

Most importantly, this is not how real companies hire staff.

Real companies always insist on a face-to-face interview with anyone they want to employ.

International recruitment companies will often use something like Skype initially but there will always be a traditional face-to-face interview.

In your case they say they selected you for a high-paid job using no more than an emailed questionnaire?

That’s not how things works in real life.

Another fact is that companies looking to hire people always pay for everything. Recruits never pay anything. Never.

I know it sounds tempting (it’s meant to), but the offer they made you is simply unbelievable.

They said they’ll offer you $8,500 per month, free accommodation, medical care, family education, airfares, shipping costs, savings investment plan, medical insurance, dental insurance, vision care insurance, life insurance, disability cover, social and recreational facilities and a vehicle.

All to someone they had never actually met? I don’t think so.

What they are seeking is the visa fee they demand you pay.

That is the “advance fee” that gives the scam its name.