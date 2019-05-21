Investigators today invaded former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi’s residence in Phakalane, allegedly looking for cellphones that Kgosi had used to send pictures of Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) agents to a newspaper.

The Voice Online has learnt that the other cellphones the investigators had taken from Kgosi- at another dramatic encounter at his mother’s funeral – did not quite have the information they were hoping for.

Kgosi has since been charged with two counts of offence contrary to section 19 (b) (ii) as read with section 46 of the Intelligence and Security Service Act and he has been appearing before the Gaborone regional Court after the initial substantive Magistrate, at the Village Magistrate court asked to recuse himself from the case.

The particulars of offence are that the accused person, Kgosi, between February 18 and 25, 2019 in Gaborone took photographs of officers as well as the identity cards of the officers engaged in DIS covert operation.

On count two he is charged with obstructing officers and support staff.

“The accused person, Kgosi, on or about February 18, 2019 at Extension 6 obstructed x and y who are officers of the DIS in the execution of their duties by verbally assaulting them,” the charge sheet reads.

“They said they wanted the phones that were used to send pictures of agents to a local newspaper. They had previously taken two phones but they come back to say they are not the phones he used. So they came today to look for the phone that was used to send pictures to the newspaper but they found nothing,” said Kgosi’s lawyer Thabiso Tafila this afternoon.

“This is now harassment, this is what I personally feel, and what he (Kgosi) feels too,” said the irate Tafila when briefing the media outside Kgosi’s house.