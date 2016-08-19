Insurance Sector urged to be more inclusive

Insurance companies in the country have been called upon to be more inclusive and introduce financial products that cater for the informal sector and the unbanked communities.

Francistown Mayor Sylvia Muzila applauded the significant growth and strides the financial sector has made over the past 20 years, but said the sector has remained closed for the informal sector and those partially employed.

“The financial services sector has contributed to the much needed diversification with the various banks, micro lenders asset managers and insurance companies”, pointed Mayor Muzila.

Muzila challenged the financial services sector to consider and offer financial solutions to the marginalized classes of the economy.

“The financial services sector has remained very formal, covering the formally employed and banked people,” she lamented.

Although there are positive inroads the country has made in the financial sector and the quality of life of Batswana, Muzila says most households in the country are swimming in debt.

“According to international bodies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the level of household debt in Botswana is higher than global trends, while the level of savings is substantially lower than global trends,”, decried Muzila.

She said this is because Batswana heavily rely on debt to pay for their lifestyles, some of which are lavish and hazardous.

“The fact that the penetration of life Insurance in Botswana remains relatively low at 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)is a clear indication that Batswana continue to rely on debt.

Most of us are living from hand to mouth,” she reiterated.

“Instead of leading lives where we create financial security and wealth through savings or insurance, some are leading unhealthy lifestyles of starting new relationships every day”.

Muzila also urged individuals to reduce their reliance on government, by creating safety nets for themselves through viable businesses, life insurance, pensions and general savings.

“This need has become greater than ever before, due to the continuing global economic crunch.”