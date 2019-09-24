This past weekend, Inspired Horizons Association BW held its very first International Universities Career Fair at University of Botswana Student Center foyer.

The successful two-day event held on the 21st and 22nd of September hosted 10 universities from the UK, SA and the Americas, also attended by different stakeholders from the public.



The theme for this year’s Fair was “Bridging the International Divide: Creating pathways for well informed 21st Century learners”.



The theme was encouraged by a worrying trend among young Batswana who wish to further their studies abroad yet lack the knowledge of alternative tertiary institutions.

The founding Director of Inspired Horizons BW, Kaene Disepo, expressed his gratitude to the immense support the association received to put together the initiative to benefit youth and increase awareness of different career options.



He said the fair offered an opportunity to discover different institutions that are world renowned in different fields for both undergraduate and Postgraduate studies, and encouraged everyone who attended to take advantage of the fair.