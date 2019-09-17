Youth empowerment organisation, InFuture Foundation is launching a series of election debates that will be staged in various constituencies across the country, beginning Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019.

The debates, which are supported by the US Embassy, will be broadcast live on Yarona FM from Mondays to Thursdays at 13:00 -15:00, as well as streamed live on social media networks.

Dubbed YVote 2019 Election Debates, the discussions will feature candidates vying for parliamentary seats in the different constituencies.

The initiative, which is supported by the U.S. Embassy in Gaborone, is part of a civic engagement campaign aimed at sensitizing the youth about issues that politicians and political parties are bringing to the fore on the campaign trail, and highlighting the meaning of such issues to youth and the public at large.

“The American Embassy is proud to partner with InFuture Foundation and Yarona FM to educate and motivate young voters about the importance of being an active participant in your democracy,” said U.S. Ambassador Craig L. Cloud.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport. There is nothing more powerful in a democracy than a person’s vote, particularly when that vote is cast from an informed perspective, “ he added.

Yarona FM has conducted election debates since the 2004 General Election, serving as a platform through which the youth engage directly with their candidates and ask questions on issues that affect them and their communities.