In or out?

Cabinet reshuffle Coming

A looming cabinet shuffle has left Botswana ministers clutching their seats as they await in abated breath for the pin to drop.

Worse still, there is a document circulating which, if true leaves only five ministers in their current positions.

And according to the list five ministers will be dropped from cabinet and in the social media shuffle, five new ministers are listed.

However, Government Spokesperson Dr Jeff Ramsay dismissed the reports of the cabinet re-shuffle circulating on social media as a hoax.

“At this point no cabinet shuffle has been has been announced,” he said in a short response.

This paper has been reliably informed that there was a possibility of a cabinet shuffle and that it was indeed on the cards.

But at this stage it was not confirmed who was in, who was going where and who was out.

The document has in its inclusion former Botswana Defence Force Commander, Tebogo Masire; former Debswana Managing Director, Blackie Marole; as new Cabinet members.

According to the ‘hoax’ document, a number of Ministers such as Botlhogile Tshireletso, Venson Moitoi, Tshenolo Mabeo, Shaw Kgathi, and Slumber Tsogwane have been dropped from their lucrative posts.

Cabinet ministers approached said they were not aware of any shuffle and dismissed the document as a hoax.