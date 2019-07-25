I’m under no pressure to endorse Maun Candidates – Kgosi Tawana

This past week, Friday and Saturday, outgoing member of Parliament for Maun West, who is a Batawana paramount chief, Tawana Moremi was spotted in company of Reaboka Mbulawa, a ruling party parliamentary candidate for Maun West.

On Friday, the two officially opened national finals for Botswana primary school’s sports games at Maun sports complex and were seen walking side by side on Saturday at the Botswana Democratic Party rally in Maun East.

This created perceptions that Moremi could be rallying behind Mbulawa who is said to be enjoying the support of some members of Matsaakgang regiment, an influential tribal group in Maun.

However, Moremi has clarified his stand and maintains that all Maun West candidates for the 2019 general elections are equally strong and thus, it is up to the electorates to chose their favourite, “In my opinion, all the candidates are very strong.

FRIENDS: Kgosi Tawana with MP Mbulawa at BOPSSA official opening

They are addressing issues that I have been advocating for, issues of land and tourism and of concern and interest to the constituency. They are on the same page in as far as addressing these issues is concerned. I am yet to sit down with each one of them, so I can understand them better. So the contest is going to be very tough.”

Currently three candidates are battling it out in Maun West; Mbulawa under BDP, Dumelang Saleshando under Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and Moalosi Sebati under Alliance for Progressives (AP).

Moremi who is an independent member of parliament, further added that he is under no pressure to endorse any of these candidates as he is not a member of any political party; “It is not in the rules that I have to endorse any of them. May the best man win.”

Asked whether he has any interest in rejoining the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Moremi explained that, by attending the party’s candidate launch on Saturday, it did not mean he wanted to be one of them, but he was rather, “attending the launch of a friend.”