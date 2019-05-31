Igwe rhumba tour rumbles on

Kwasa-kwasa legend Jeff Matheatau continues with his Igwe Rhumba Tour this weekend when he invades Selebi Phikwe.

Igwe, as he’s widely known, will perform at the Phikwe Prisons Mess this Friday alongside Mahempe, Nicar, Sinesco and Makolwane a Tandabana.

Fresh from an electrifying performance at the Kwambala Music Festival, where together with Franco, he managed to bring the roof down, Jeff is expected to remind Phikwe residents why he’s regarded as one of the finest Rhumba artists in the country.

The show starts at 1800hrs and tickets are P50.