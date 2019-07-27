I won’t be intimidated – Boko

UDC leader says his kids are traumatised by state harassment

Umbrella for Democratic Change President, Duma Boko has pointed and accused the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) of playing underhand tactics to try and stop his party’s imminent victory in the coming 2019 General Elections.



Speaking from his room at Thapama Hotel, Boko said on his journey to Francistown yesterday, he was stopped twice by the police. “They knew I was going to launch Comrade Tshabang in Tutume and they are doing everything to intimidate me. But I won’t be intimidated,” said Boko.

He said he was first stopped at Lechana by a police Sergeant who only told him he was simply following orders. “He had no idea why he had to stop me, but was simply following orders from above.

He told me the command came through the Head of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Palapye,” Boko said.

A seemingly livid UDC leader said he was told the CID Head was on the way to attend to him but after an hour he was still to arrive.

“I demanded to know whether I was under arrest, and when he said no, I gave him my number and left,” he said, adding that it is against the law for the police to stop innocent citizens for no apparent reason.

Boko, who’s also the Botswana National Front President told The Voice that he also suspects the DIS intends to do something to his car and house.

“They claim to be BURS officials but I know they are DIS. Only one showed me his ID, the others refused,” he said.

“If you are from BURS and are interested in my car why then do you want access to my house. My wife called me BURS officials wanted to get inside the house and I advised her to deny them entry,” revealed Boko.

He said the ordeal has traumatised his kids who came back from school to find the yard swarming with people.

“Their initial thought was that somebody had died. My kids are worried, they just don’t understand why I’m being harassed,” he said.

The UDC leader further stated that allegations about his BMW are all false, as he has long complied with BURS regulations when he brought the car into Botswana.

“Police shouldn’t be asking me about any documents pertaining to this car because they are the custodians of such documents. They can simply go to the border and they’ll find everything they need to know about this car,” he said.

“There’s no how I’d have been allowed to use this car if I had not complied with all regulations, said Boko.

Meanwhile DIS Director Brigadier Peter Magosi said Boko is only trying to divert attention away from himself.

“Please tell Mr Boko that all what the state organ wants from him is to abide by the rule of law and pay his tax arrears,” Magosi said.

He said Boko should not look at them as enemies but do what the law expects from him.

“Magosi should not be the issue here. His engagement with BURS comes as far back as two years before I became the SPY Chief.

Please ask him to tell you about his agreement with BURS two years before I came into the organization and how he did not honor their agreement,” said Magosi.