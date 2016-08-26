“I will handle social media”

… as Botswana fails to bring a single medal from the Olympics

Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture, Thapelo Olopeng, has vowed to take care of all those who negatively criticise team Botswana’s performance at the just ended Olympic games.

This follows a series of criticism from members of the public on social media, arguing that the team’s performance and the just ended Rio Olympics was below par.

According to the Minister, the team performed exceptionally well and did their best to represent the country.

He encouraged athletes not to be demoralized by those who are only good at critics, advising athletes to only consider constructive criticism.

“The leadership of this country is proud of you, but we are aware that there are those who critisise you. As for those who critisise you on social media don’t worry about them, you know your Minister is the number one active member. So leave them to me I will deal with them. You did not bring the medals home but you managed to come out with better times and this has made us proud,” stressed Olopeng.

Olopeng’s sentiments followed those of President Ian Khama who pleaded with the nation to commend the athletes for their commitment and dedication after years of hard training and preparation to represent Botswana at the Olympics.

Through social media, President Khama noted that the athletes’ hard efforts to proceed in the heats of various codes was not in doubt, as they tried their best and that the country cannot ask them for more than that.

“To those of our citizens who sometimes go astray through unjustified criticism, I ask them whether there is anyone of us who could have done better including them, the critics. Dwelling on the negatives is immature and represents a culture of backwardness,” said Khama.

The President had encouraged the nation to welcome athletes on their return from the Olympics.

Khama further advised the athletes to start preparing now for the next Olympics in Tokyo and the events leading up to that event such as the All Africa Games, the Commonwealth Games, as well as the World Championships and strive once more to do their best.

Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) President, Negros Kgosietsile echoed the same view while commending the team for their performance.

Kgosietsile revealed that though the team did not bring a single medal home, statistically Botswana performed satisfactory.

He said the team was worth being celebrated by each Motswana. “We will not entertain any negative criticism, all we need is positive criticism which will help us going forward. We are already looking at preparing for Tokyo 2020, so we should put Rio behind us and focus on preparing for the next Olympics,” pleaded Kgosietsile.

Botswana competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, from August 5 to 21, 2016.

This was the nation’s tenth consecutive appearance at the Summer Olympics, where they were hoping to salvage at least a medal. However, this was not to be with the likes of Nijel Amos failing to progress from the 800m heats and Isaac Makwala on the 400m.

Karabo Sibanda and the 4x4m men’s relay came close by finishing 5th in the finals.