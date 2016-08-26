Should I join Hotel Express International?

Can you please tell me more about Hotel Express International? How do they work? What do you pay for? What services do they offer?

Please be very careful.

We’ve dealt with complaints from dozens of people about Hotel Express International over the last few years, all telling the same story.

They’re “cold-called”by someone representing Hotel Express International in South Africa who invites them to join their travel discount scheme, offering them discounts on hotels, car hires and flights.

As part of the sales process they ask for the potential customer’s credit or debit card details either to check if they’re eligible to join or to establish if they’re entitled to some special level of membership.

The victims have claimed every time that they didn’t give explicit permission for money to be deducted from their accounts but that’s exactly what happened.

Without explicit permission they get enrolled, their account is charged and they have endless trouble getting their money back.

Given that the discounts offered by this company can be obtained elsewhere for free, you have to wonder what the point is.

Just a few days ago I stayed in a hotel in Johannesburg and do you think I paid the full rate? No, of course I didn’t.

I saw a special offer online that gave me a luxury hotel room at about half of the normal rate.

Did I need to pay to join a discount scheme to get this special rate? No, of course not.

I got the discount for free, just like I’ve done many times in the past.

I even once got a discount of over 80% in a hotel in Cape Town, just by signing up for a newsletter from the hotel chain. For free.

You have to ask yourself.

Why would you need to pay to get a hotel discount when hotels give them away for free?

Please don’t waste your money joining Hotel Express International and whatever you do, if they call you, don’t give them your card details.