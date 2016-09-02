Hunter’s host heat seekers party

Hunter’s will this month host a music experience in Gaborone that promises to turn up the heat to sizzlin’, smokin’ hot.

Stoking the blaze with their awesome track mixing powers will be the red hot ‘knights of the night’s German Dollar, DJ Kuchi, DJ Izzy, NT Base, DJ Root alongside the sassiest MC, King-Bee.

Taking place on September 10th at the Stanbic Bank Piazza, the once-in-a-lifetime music event has been exclusively created to reward loyal Hunter’s fans and celebrate the launch of its new campaign, ‘Heat Seekers’.

“Heat Seekers” is a new campaign for Hunter’s,” said Distell Botswana Trade Marketing Manager Lekgotla Ntshole.

“The concept behind it taps into a common insight to the hustle of everyday life.

Hunter’s urges them to embrace the heat that life brings and simply take it in their stride.”

According to Ntshole, Hunter’s role is to help give consumers a refreshed perspective.

“We want our consumers to take life’s curve balls and remain upbeat and positive.The Heat Seekers launch event is a platform for individuals to come together and celebrate collective positivity while having fun. That’s why we created this awesome music experience, and that’s why we’re giving away just over 2 000 tickets on air and at selected bottle stores throughout Gaborone.”

Hunter’s fans can grab their tickets at Liquorama Kgale, Southring, Molapo, BBS, and at Tops Airport Junction and Riverwalk by simply purchasing two Hunter’s six packs, either 330ml or 440ml, to receive one of only 2 000 invites.

They then need follow instructions on the ticket card to confirm attendance and bring it with them to gain entry on the night of the event.

Ntshole added that, to keep the Hunter’s Heat Seekers ‘firing from all cylinders’ during the event, there will be food stalls with tasty treats, two bars with refreshing ice cold Hunter’s of your choice and a selfie booth to capture the experience.

“In fact, one of the major attractions of the evening will be the Golden Hour, which will include drinks specials.”