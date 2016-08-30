Huawei P9 wins European Consumer Smartphone 2016-17

This month, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) is honored to announce that the Huawei P9 has been named ‘European Consumer Smartphone 2016-17’ by the European Image and Sound Association (EISA).

Furthering its commitment to pursuing the best quality and design without compromise, this is the fourth consecutive year that Huawei has been recognized in this category.

Designed to reinvent smartphone photography, the Huawei P9 is the first smartphone co-engineered with the global iconic brand, Leica Camera AG.

The P9’s dual-lens camera takes smartphone photography to the next level, allowing people to capture both vivid colors and striking black and white images of unmatched clarity, richness and authenticity.

Awarding the Huawei P9 European Consumer Smartphone 2016-17, the EISA judges announced, “Sometimes the value of getting the important stuff right cannot be understated, and that’s precisely what the Huawei P9 does.

Sporting a 5.2-inch IPS-NEO LCD with Full HD resolution, octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 SoC and Android OS 6.0 with Emotion UI 4.1, the P9 is available in an impressive choice of finishes produced from a wide variety of materials.

But that’s not all, Huawei makes history by being the first manufacturer to introduce Leica’s photography know how to mobile devices. The dual-lens camera captures more light and provides better clarity for both photos and videos.

While the 3,000 mAh battery has enough power for capturing every precious moment between charging, the classy finish of those diamond-cut edges with rounded corners on the unibody design combined with 2.5D glass makes the P9 both practical and beautiful in equal measure.”

Glory Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Consumer BG commented, “We are honored to receive this award from EISA for the fourth year running.

This accolade is testament to Huawei’s commitment to creating new mobile innovations that offer new experiences to users.

The exquisite design of the P9, praised by the EISA judges, is the result of exhaustive development and attention to detail from the world’s top industrial designers, and their tireless efforts have culminated in a visually stunning design.”

Global shipments of the P9 and P9 Plus exceeded 4.5 million as of July, with strong sales recorded across many European countries including France, Finland and Britain.