Is Helping Hands International legit?

People have been approaching me to join Helping Hands International. They say I can get a house, a car, a laptop and income for life. Can this be true?

I think you know the answer to this question already, don’t you?

I’ve seen some of the advertisements on Facebook for Helping Hands International and they show all the signs of a pyramid scheme.

They use phrases like “start to live your dream”, “residual income” and “financial freedom”, just like all the other pyramid schemes.

One of their recruiters posted some questions and answers about the scheme on Facebook.

These questions tell you all you need to know about this scheme. One was “When I sign-up, do I need to sell any goods like other MLM companies?

”The answer was “No. We dont sell any goods.”

Another question asked whether the scheme is supported by any reputable organisations and they claim that they’re supported by Apple, Hyundai, HP and even the United Nations. In case you haven’t guessed already, this is a lie.

A complete lie. Do you trust liars?

I think the evidence about Helping Hands International is very simple.

As their representatives say, there are no products on sale, you just need to recruit people who in turn recruit other people, each of whom pay money to join.

It’s a pyramid scheme, they’ve confessed that themselves.

Like all pyramid schemes this one will eventually collapse leaving a lot of people who devoted a lot of money, time and effort to recruiting other people beneath them poorer and frustrated.

Do you want to be one of them?