Hamptons thank you party

The Hamptons Jazz Summer Festival is the biggest extravaganza showcasing the best Open air live music in Botswana.

On October 29, an array of Hamptonettes from all over the world will come together at the Duma Grounds, Gaborone, jazzing up to different genres of live Jazz performances.

The legendary Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Mahotella Queens, the iconic Zonke, the eclectic Thabang Garogwe Banjo Mosele, are some of the artists expected to perform.

Zonke is back by popular demand as most Hamptonettes have fond memories of dancing the night away last year with one of her hits ”Feelings.”

Local headliners will be Banjo Mosele,Thabang and Lizibo, who have so much experience in entertaining both abroad and local.

They will be supported by Amantle Brown.

The event promises to be a bigger and better considering that jazz enthusiasts from South Africa, Zimbabwe and all corners of Botswana are expected to attend.