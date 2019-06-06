Green Lovers Football Club are the proud owners of a brand new 18-piece football kit after winning the JB Sport Legend competition.

The draw was held in Gaborone on Wednesday, with the Serowe-based side among the 723 clubs that entered the competition.

The initiative, which ran throughout May, was part of the build-up to JB Sport’s ‘25 years of existence’ celebrations.

Speaking to Voice Sport, the store’s General Manager Sport Division- Steve Botlhasitse, said because of the huge interest shown in the competition, they had decided to reduce all Legend kits prices by P1, 000.

Botlhasitse explained that Legend is an in-house brand which is ‘close to their heart’ hence the motivation to promote the brand.

“It is not only the kit for Legend brand, we have gym gear, sneakers and other products. We wanted to give back to the community – this is why, though it was not specified, the competition targeted Social Clubs.

“We want to have a Social Clubs tournament and we sponsor it so that we can also grow our brand. There is another competition running of 25 years where customers spend more than P1, 500 in their shops to win a car and other prizes,” revealed Botlhasitse.