Govt. seeks P4.2bn for water, power

Government, through the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources requires at least P4.2 billion to invest in water supply and power generation for it to achieve provision of clean water and sufficient electricity.

Vice President and the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) chairperson Mokgweetsi Masisi made this revelation when addressing fellow democrats during the Francistown region’s fundraising dinner over the weekend.

The country’s national power demand currently stands at an average of 550 and 620MW, depending on the season and Masisi says government is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to become a net supplier of the scarce commodity in the near future.

Under normal circumstances Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), the national power utility, produces 470 MW at its coal-fired Morupule B Power Plant. But due to frequent breakdowns at the power stations, the output decreases time and again.

To mitigate the shortfall caused by the frequent breakdowns at the power station, the country imports the difference megawatts from the neighboring South Africa’s Eskom. But this is expected to come to an end sooner than later.

The VP says it is against this backdrop that government is looking into expanding the country’s energy mix by tapping into their abundance renewable energy sources, enabling their goal of becoming a regional powerhouse and major power exporter in the next few years.

Besides power generation, the government is looking at dealing with the water crisis especially in the southern part of the country. As much as the country aspires to become a net exporter of electricity by 2019, the government also wants to have enough water supplies.

Masisi says government is looking forward to generate power using different ways. He added that the government has agreed with Public Private Partnership (PPP) to generate power through gas, solar and coal.

“Power stations of solar, gas and coal-fired ones will be set up beginning this year. And we have made it a point that there will be sufficient power by the year 2019. We are expecting to export some of the excess power by 2019,” said Masisi.

Furthermore, Masisi says, the government is working towards drilling boreholes in the southern part of the country to mitigate water shortages. Without creating deficit, Masisi said the government is doing everything to raise the money to finance the project.

In addition, Masisi said wastewater will be purified into portable water once more.

He said this will result in wastewater not polluting underground water that the country is expecting to utilize in the future.