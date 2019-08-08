Govt has no plans to buy all land owned by Tati Company

Government has no plans to buy all the land owned by Tati Company in the North East, parliament has been told.

Answering a question posed by Tati West Member of Parliament Biggie Butale, Minister of Land Management Itumeleng Moipisi informed the house that government cannot but all the land because of financial constraints.

“It is worth noting that it has been government policy to purchase freehold land to augment either Tribal or State Land. This has been implemented mostly on willing seller willing buyer basis and the purchase is largely dependent on availability of funds,” Moipisi told parliament.

Butale had asked Moipisi if there are plans to buy all the land owned by Tati Company and if not, should the ministry by now not consider such.

That notwithstanding, Moipisi said government has during the period of 2007 to 2014 purchased 20 freehold farms 25213.63 hectares in the Tati Tribal area to augment Tribal Land.

Moipisi emphasized that there are immediate plans to buy the land from the Tati Company.