WUC employee nabbed over Khama’s facebook meme

Investigators in the controversial Facebook meme depicting President Ian Khama have traced the image’s origin to a Maun based Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) employee’s computer.

Kealeboga Chimbganda (36), a WUC IT Technician was nabbed by members of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) on Tuesday.

While details of the arrest were still not clear at press time, Botswana Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Witness Bosija, confirmed that Chimbganda who hails from Boseja/Kubung ward had been detained.

“Police investigations into the matter are ongoing and we have arrested one suspect so far.”

He said that the suspect was likely to face a charge of ‘Ridiculing the standard of President of Botswana’ and that if found guilty he was likely to be charged an amount not exceeding P500.

The suspect who has another Facebook page where he goes by the name DJ Shift is alleged to have created the image that has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among the country’s conservative society while the liberal believe it was a justified satire.

Meanwhile the Office of the President has issued a statement condemning the act.

“Government has noted with concern and disappointment of the circulation of the image on social media and remind members of the public that the laws and norms governing publication of offensive and libellous and/or maliciously false content on social media platforms is no different that of any other media.”

It added that such laws and norms, moreover, are in place not only to protect the dignity of the Head of State, but for all individuals and society as a whole.