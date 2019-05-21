‘God will set me free'

Murder suspect prays in court

A 21-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend shocked court this week when he clasped his hands together, knelt down and prayed for his release.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court, Andrew Maiswe begged for freedom, claiming to be a born-again Christian.

“I am still a child, the first born and a breadwinner at home. I still have a chance for a better future. May I be granted bail to apply for school?” queried Maiswe, who has been in custody since 21 January – the day he allegedly stabbed his lover Olebile Motlanyane, 21, to death at their home in Monwane village.

“I survive with a heart problem which I need care from my parents rather than prison warders. May the court consider my age, education and health. I trust Jesus Christ as my Lord and saviour,” continued the murder suspect, speaking quietly but clearly in fluent English.

However, Maiswe’s newfound religious conviction will have to endure an early test.

His prayers proved unsuccessful as Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi ordered he be further remanded until his next court appearance, scheduled for June 6.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso noted that the matter is a capital offence and pleaded with court to delay proceedings until the investigating officer is available.

He revealed investigations are complete and the docket has to be forwarded to DPP for assessment.

Maiswe is said to have attempted suicide three times before the fateful events of Monday 21 January. It is believed he was angry with Motlanyane because she wanted to break-up with him.

According to sources, she suspected he was cheating on her.