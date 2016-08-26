GOA holds basketball camp

Giants of Africa (GOA) will from tomorrow (Saturday) hold a three-day youth training camp at the newly established University of Botswana Sports Arena.

The initiative is aimed at using basketball as a means to educate and enrich the lives of African youth, as well as provide quality facilities, gear and coaches with the goal of growing the game of basketball within Africa.

Speaking to Voice Sport, Pallab Sarkar who is the Project Director for the Giant of Africa basketball camp to be held in Gaborone, said Giants of Africa will be bringing NBA coaches to facilitate the camp.

He said top 50 youth Basketball players will be trained by the best coaches, and that the youth will be coming from all over the country.

He added that on the last day there will be a Gala Dinner aimed at celebrating the themes of basketball, youth empowerment and 50 years of independence.

“The aim of the camp is to develop the top young Basketballers and inspire them to think of basketball as one of the healthy activities they can participate in. We want to promote basketball as a healthy exciting sport, with good team spirit and respect for your opponents. This is a reputable programme which is 12 years old and has been a subject of success in the previous years,” revealed Sarkar.

He stated that in the last four years they have had camps in Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria and Ghana, and that the countries now have stable basketball leagues. While this is the first camp in Botswana, organizers say this will be the first of the many camps to follow.

Sarkar however appreciated that in the beginning the response of the initiative may be a bit slow, but was adamant that as time goes by the response will grow and be stable like in Nigeria.

“At the end of the camp we want the top 50 Basketballers to have developed the high basketball techniques and to be more competitive. We want them to be able to form a quota to form a strong basketball team for the future. We are aiming to have a Botswana Basketball team that will qualify for the 2024 Olympics,” he said.

Sarkar further stressed that the camp will be for free and he expects the it to be a success especially that it will be conducted at the world class Sports arena.

The programme is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture and they are in partnership with the Botswana National Sports Commission and Botswana Basketball Association.

The founder of the Giants of Africa, Masai Ujiri, is expected to be in the midst of dignitaries during the official opening.

Today the GOA Top 50 Camp has developed players at the local, national, international and professional levels.

Over 80 of its campers attended high school or university in the United States, and over 100 attended university in Nigeria.