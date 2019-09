When the former President left and announced that ‘go tsile go nnamonate’ (it going to get really nice and relaxed in the country) I did not believe him.

Well this man is the epitome of just that.

I took a snap of this dude’s lifeless body – okay not literally, but wait I did not check! – over the weekend when I was retiring to my house.

The man did not move, even at the sound of my hooter as I tried to wake him up.

Indeed Botswana is a safe country!