Global Endorsement of Legislation of Peace at the Upcoming WARP Summit

Numerous heads of state and global leaders are attending the 2nd Annual Commemoration of September 18th World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit to be opened by the South Korean based NGO HWPL from tSeptember 17th in Seoul, South Korea.

Essential to providing social cohesion at all levels through a comprehensive legal infrastructure, HWPL has formed the International Law Peace Committee and played a leading role in drafting the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) which aims for a cessation of all armed conflicts.

By the means of prohibiting weapons and transforming them into daily tools, DPCW provides a revolutionary instrument of rules to reach sustainable peace.

Acknowledging and ensuring the core principle of the Declaration which is to pass on to successive generations an invaluable inheritance of a war free world, nearly 1,000 figures representing Governments, Intergovernmental Organizations, Public and Private Institutions are gathering to thoroughly discuss the detailed plan of action on the endorsement of legislation of peace through advocating the document.

HWPL Chairman Lee said, “Within the boundary of this Declaration which will be developed to be accepted by many, war and warlike activities cannot be initiated, all weaponry ought to be transformed into daily tools, and armies can no longer be trained. When we do this work of peace, it will be done.

It was deemed impossible only because we did not do it. When we abide by what’s stated in the Declaration, war will not break out and peace will be achieved.”

The three-day Summit will be a functioning platform which covers diverse interactive sessions and conferences and an outdoor peace festival, all aiming to develop DPCW with a sense of urgency.

The Summit also aims to address decision makers and relative organizations about the importance of acknowledging and adopting the principles of the declaration.

HWPL states that this year’s Summit will recognize the great importance of practicing tolerance, justice, and cooperation among all peoples and states as a means to promote peace as delineated in DPCW.

Dr. Fathi Kemicha, former member of the UN International Law Commission, Mr. Carlos Villan Duran, President of Spanish Society for International Human Rights Law (SSIHRL), and Dr. Said El Dakkak, Legal Advisor of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UAE will deliver keynote speeches and provide legal consultations.

Geared from the WARP Summit 2016, the joint adventure of many collective voices of global support for this legal framework is expected to establish an enforceable law baked by the international cooperation and active participation of civil society.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Commemoration of the WARP Summit: http://hwpl.kr

The Peace Festival for the WARP Summit will be live streamed on September 18th through http://hwpl.kr/warp2016/_livestream.php