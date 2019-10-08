A teenage girl is in police custody for allegedly stabbing a murder suspect at Serowe Magistrates court for the murder of her grandmother.



The incident is said to have occurred outside the courtroom when the alleged killer had gone for mention.



The murder suspect is said to have killed the girl’s grandmother in June this year and he has since been granted bail.

Speaking to The Voice, Serowe Police Station Commander Superintendent Poloko Oteng confirmed the incident.



He said the suspect is likely to be charged with unlawful wounding.

“It is true that we arrested the young girl suspected to have unlawfully stabbed the accused young man, who is also under 18 years of age, and is alleged to have killed her grandmother. He was rushed to Sekgoma Memorial Hospital for medical attention and at the moment we are waiting for the doctor’s report. This is a fresh matter, the investigations have just started and we do not know what transpired. The murder accused is out on bail so he was not under police escort. The young girl is in police custody and she will be arraigned as soon as we are done with the investigations,” Oteng said.

