GIMC is back

Gaborone International Music and Culture Week or GIMC is a multi discipline event that celebrates Gaborone City and its residents.

The event is held every end of August till the first week of September.

GIMC showcases cultural celebrations, comedy, poetry, music festival, fashion and Jazz amongst others.

Performers are selected from across the region, internationally as well as top local artists.

Some of the proceeds from the event are donated to deserving NGO’s especially ones that seek to uplift less fortunate members of the community.

GIMC 2016 will be headlined by Jonathan Butler, Black Coffee, Dj Fresh, Lebo Mashile, Ricky Rik and Donald who are all from South Africa, Salvado from Uganda and Doc Vikela from Zimbabwe.

Local artists will include Sereetsi and The Natives, Botswana Ensemble, Skizo, KTM among others.

GIMC has also partnered with Stanbic Bank and Botswana Tourism Board.