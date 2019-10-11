The annual ‘Ghetto Too Phatulila’ Fest slated for 30th November at Molapo Leisure Gardens promises to be one of the biggest summer parties in the second capital.

The festival will be headlined by Veezo View, William Last Krm and Dintle On the Track.

According to the organiser, Romeo Stunner, the line-up will also feature most of the city’s hard working young artists.

“We have a special way of selecting young upcoming artists. We have guest artists from SA to help us build our Francistown artists,” he explained.

Limited early bird tickets are P50, general ticket is P70 or P50 if you have a student ID and P200 for VIP.

‘Too Phatulila’ merchandise and tickets are available at Rootical Boutique in Barclays Plaza.