Independence weekend gets off to an explosive start in the second city this Friday as the Ghetto Spring Fest returns.

The second installment of the annual banger will be held at the picturesque MolapaLesiure Gardens, with South Africa’s Feat Mpumi and DJ Real T adding an international touch to proceedings.

The locals will also be well represented, as the likes of African Yard, Wizards, Bicko Gee, Ras T and King Villa lead a bumper programme.

Early bird tickets are going for P100, with doubles at P180 and VIP P200.

Cooler boxes are free before 7pm otherwise they carry a P40 entrance fee.

Set to start at 12 noon continuing through to 6 the following morning, this is an all night party not to be missed.