GetBucks Strengthens relations with Lapologang Primary School

GetBucks Botswana joined Lapologang Primary School in celebrating its 30th anniversary and the 2018 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) results (97.2%).

GetBucks Botswana donated P57 000.00 towards the celebration.

The two institutions partnered last year under the Ministry of Basic Education’s Adopt A School initiative.

GetBucks previously donated revision books, uniforms, shoes and stationaries to the School.

Speaking at the event Lapologang Primary School Headteacher Mr. Makhura said “We would like to thank GetBucks for their generosity. Their contributions inspired and boosted the confidence of both teachers and students.”

GetBucks is committed to creating better learning environments and moulding future leaders.Botswana is currently looking to diverse from being a resource-based economy to a knowledge based One.

GetBucks commitment is in line with the country’s mandate as Education plays a vital role in our country’s outlook.

Speaking at the event, GetBucks Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marshal Chimedza said “At GetBucks, we always looking for meaningful ways, we can contribute to the communities we operate in.

We believe in being the best. GetBucks stands for excellence, hard work and resilience.

We are more than glad to be associated with Lapologang Primary School.

GetBucks is currently in partnership with a local football, Notwane FC.

This is the company’s efforts to improve the country’s sports development.

GetBucks has supported other initiatives such as the Down Syndrome Association of Botswana to raise awareness about the condition.

In his address, Chimedza further encouraged other corporate bodies to reach out to communities around them and assist.

Lapologang Primary School continues to be a beneficiary of GetBucks Botswana and are currently in discussions for other developments in the school.