AP CALL FOR SOLIDARITY

The Alliance for Progressives (AP) has called on Batswana to stand in solidarity with public servants and unions as they seek to secure a fair deal from the PEMANDU recommendations.

When addressing members of the media this week, AP’s President, Ndaba Gaolathe said public servants have long endured unjust treatment at the hands of an ‘unfair and undemocratic governance systems’.

He declared it was time to build an environment in which the workforce and public servants are nurtured to bring out the best in them.

“Our expression of solidarity does not mean we have to agree with the entirety of the unions’ position but it is a reasonable posture. It is enough that their demands and potential outcomes of their demands will inspire our nation towards a new Botswana,” explained Gaolathe.

The Purple party’s frontman stressed that although AP were sympathetic to most of the demands advanced by the unions, it would not pre-empt the negotiations.

Gaolathe further revealed AP has embraced the calls for increments suggested by the unions.

Turning his attention to the civil service, he said, “We want a civil service that is well positioned to assist us attract talent, retain talent and provide quality services for all Batswana.”

Displaying his ambition, the AP President added they envision a civil service capable of helping double the country’s economy within six years.

He explained that the AP regard the on-going negotiations as part of a building block necessary for a civil service equipped to give Botswana a teaching and health service that practices excellence.

Government is in talks with unions such as Botswana Land Board, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLHWU), Botswana Nurses Union (BONU), Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU), Botswana Sectors of Education Union (BOSETU), Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) and National Amalgated Central, Local and Parastatal Manual Workers’ Union (NACL &PMWU) with an effort on agreeing on the recommendations made on the PEMANDU report.