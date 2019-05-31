Generous Jojo

Singer extends love to the disadvantaged

“The fact that I grew up going to school barefooted even in Winter made me extend a loving hand to Mogapi Primary School pupils,” local singing star, Jojo told Voice Entertainment in an exclusive interview this week.

The ‘Moiyabana’ hit-maker has adopted 60 learners at her former primary school and will buy them school uniforms.

On June 24, the Mmadinare native, born Rejoice Gaonakala, will be donating school shoes, jerseys, bags and pens. She will also deliver a motivational presentation to the learners, using her own rise to stardom as an example of the heights that can be reached.

Casting her mind back to her own school days, Jojo revealed, “When I was growing up it was hard for me to get a full school uniform. When a child is cold and not dressed like other students, he or she cannot perform well. It hurts me to see a leaner going to school barefooted in Winter!”

Explaining how the arrangement came about, the singer said, “I went to the school head who liaised me with the social workers and gave me 60 less fortunate children who I will be assisting yearly. My initiative is called ‘Ngwana Bokamoso Cultural Festival’.

“As time goes on I will be hosting some festivals and Mogapi Primary Students will be performing in them, bringing back the lost culture with traditional foods, games and clothes.”

The young artist urged good Samaritans to come aboard and support her initiative.

“So far my sponsors are Kabona Investment, Bonjanoa pawn shop and Kopo ya Setswana clothing line,” she closed.