River Crown Entertainment in Mahalapye brings you the MafiaIndeParty on Independence Day.

The festival will feature some of Botswana’s finest DJs, including the likes of:Geespot, Macdee, Kaylo and FezzMotaz.

The City crew will be joined by DJ Truu, Dix on Decks and Payne Deeplooney.

Tickets are selling for P30 before midnight whereas it’s P50 after the clock strikes 12.