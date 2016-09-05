Gasennelwe’s killer denied bail

Principal Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, of Village Magistrate’s court on Friday denied bail to murder accused, James Peloesele, after considering state concerns that he may abscond.

The 25-year old Peloesele allegedly murdered socialite and former ‘Survivor Africa’ winner, Tsholofelo Gasennelwe, 34, at her house in Block 6 before handing himself over to the police.

Although magistrate Makofi expressed dissatisfaction at the reason advanced by the prosecution on Friday, he said he had considered that the accused needed protection from possible retribution as emotions were still high among the aggrieved friends and relatives. “The prosecution has not done enough to show he does not deserve bail, but the aforementioned reasons are enough,” ruled the magistrate.

After killing the deceased in cold blood on Wednesday at around 11am, Peloesele allegedly handed himself in at SSKA Police station where he was later handed over to G/West Police detectives.

Peloesele allegedly led the detectives to the crime scene where Gasennelwe’s motionless body was found lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

The accused then allegedly gave the police officers a table knife that he said he had used to stab the deceased.

Peloesele is said to have told the police that Gasennelwe owed him P400.00 for a piece job he had done for her and that he had gone to seek payment when the argument ensued and resulted in him stabbing the deceased.

The case continues.