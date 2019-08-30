CAPITAL ENTERTAINMENT EXPECTED AS GIMC TURNS SIX

The annual week-long musical extravaganza dubbed the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) is once again upon us.

The spectacle is the brainchild of Leapfrog’s Fish Pabalinga and starts today, climaxing next Saturday with an all night musical jam at the newly opened Jamali Tlokweng Stadium.

The internationally acclaimed event, now in its sixth year running, will be held under the theme ‘Pitso ya Botlhokwa.’

This year’s edition is said to have left a P3.2 million-sized hole in organisers’ pockets.

So, just what can revellers expect from the latest installment?

The fun kick-starts today (Friday 30 August) with Aerobics at the GICC – definitely one for the fitness fanatics!

Day Two sees the Jazz Festival take centre stage. Widely regarded as one of the highlights of the week, organisers have once again put together a stellar line-up.

With Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Bongo Mafin, Mafikizolo, Motlha, Khoisan, Afro Wito (Trinity Mpho, Nono Siile and Thabang Garogwe) and Charma Gal all scheduled to perform, the festival should reach the high notes of previous years.

The laidback theme continues on Sunday with the Champagne Picnic at Wagga Gardens.

The up-market event oozes class and sophistication, a point emphasised by the P1, 500 entrance fee!

Day Four and all eyes will be on Matisong for GIMC’s Theatre leg.

Two Maun-based groups, Ngami Theatre and Motshereganyi Sefanyetso will take to the famous stage to showcase their talents.

Next up on the GIMC menu will be the Poetry event, with performances by Raw Pillars of Art Group, which consists of seven poets, Morwa Motsamai, Phodiso Modirwa as well as Soul of Wit.

On 5th September, following a break on Wednesday, it will be the clap and tap show set to be hosted at Boipuso Hall.

Friday takes on a light-hearted slant with the GIMC Comedy Night at GICC.

The seven-day phenomenon comes to an end next Saturday with the famous GIMC Music Event.

The ever-popular Franco will treat fans to an hour-long set, while the likes of South Africa’s A-Reece, Shekinah, Black Motion, DJ Fresh, Vee Mampeezy and ATI are sure to get revelers on their feet.